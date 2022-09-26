Alchemist Price Reaches $2.19 on Exchanges (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00010881 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Alchemist Coin Profile

Alchemist is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

