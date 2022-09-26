Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.37

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00073260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00032410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008916 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,931,166,344 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

