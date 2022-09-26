Alium Finance (ALM) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $21,385.25 and $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alium Finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002836 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011087 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00135336 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.45 or 0.01836049 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.
Alium Finance Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Alium Finance
