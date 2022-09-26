All Sports Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

All Sports Coin (SOC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. All Sports Coin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $101,487.00 worth of All Sports Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, All Sports Coin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One All Sports Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

All Sports Coin Coin Profile

All Sports Coin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports Coin is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. All Sports Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes.With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world.To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created.SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform.”

