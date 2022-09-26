Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $215.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

