Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $215.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,896 shares of company stock valued at $521,593. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.