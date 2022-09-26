Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
