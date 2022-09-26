Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Flora Growth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 55.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

