Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Allianz Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALV opened at €168.74 ($172.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.64. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

