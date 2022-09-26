Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €265.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Allianz Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of ALV opened at €168.74 ($172.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.64. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.