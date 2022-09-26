Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $211,820. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Further Reading

