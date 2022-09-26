Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

