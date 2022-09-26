Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.58. 38,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,249. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.