Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,015,015 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official website is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

