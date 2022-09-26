Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) PT Lowered to €32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Alstom Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ALSMY stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

