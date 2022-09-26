Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 9.7 %

AAMC stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.