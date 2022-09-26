Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAD stock opened at €86.00 ($87.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.24. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €86.30 ($88.06) and a fifty-two week high of €206.50 ($210.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

