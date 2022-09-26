Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €170.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Amadeus FiRe Price Performance
AAD stock opened at €86.00 ($87.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €123.24. The stock has a market cap of $491.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €86.30 ($88.06) and a fifty-two week high of €206.50 ($210.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.65.
About Amadeus FiRe
