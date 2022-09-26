Ambire AdEx Price Reaches $0.17 (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,127,731 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

