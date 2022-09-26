Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Financial Comparison

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) and Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Ambrx Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ambrx Biopharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.89%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 4.12 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Ambrx Biopharma $7.45 million 5.49 -$68.08 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Ambrx Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambrx Biopharma.

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Ambrx Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats Genetic Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and melanoma. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

