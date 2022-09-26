América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives $20.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

AMX stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 149,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

