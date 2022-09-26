American Lithium (LIACF) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for American Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 673 2040 2670 83 2.40

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 63.34%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -12.04 American Lithium Competitors $8.11 billion $2.45 billion -7.32

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

