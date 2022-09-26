American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY) versus Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Financial Survey

American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Noble Gas $80,000.00 36.98 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Vantage Drilling $158.42 million 0.00 -$110.14 million ($0.98) 0.00

This table compares American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Noble Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vantage Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares American Noble Gas and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43% Vantage Drilling -5.12% -4.33% -1.66%

Volatility and Risk

American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

