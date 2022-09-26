Amp (AMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $493.25 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Amp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a total market capitalization of $493.25 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amp has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,444,922,957 coins. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

