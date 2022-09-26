Analysts Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target at $870.00

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $870.00.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

About Aviva

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 34.51%.

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.