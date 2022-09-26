Analysts Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $61.25

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Matador Resources Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $49.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Matador Resources by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

