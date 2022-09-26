Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) PT at $71.82

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

