Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $141.00

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFRY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €134.00 ($136.73) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Safran Price Performance

Safran stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Safran has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

