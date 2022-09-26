Anchor Neural World Price Down 29.8% Over Last Week (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $340,945.43 and approximately $85,317.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is anw.foundation. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation.

Anchor Neural World Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token”

