Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:AND opened at C$45.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

