Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.0 %
TSE:AND opened at C$45.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$37.57 and a one year high of C$55.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Recommended Stories
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.