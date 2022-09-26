ANIVERSE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.58 Million (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ANIVERSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ANIVERSE

ANV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

