Anne E. Sellers Acquires 4,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Anne E. Sellers purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $23.50 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

