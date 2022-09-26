AnRKey X ($ANRX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,055.00

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $4,055.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

