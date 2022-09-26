Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $15,145,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Anthem Price Performance

Anthem Profile

Shares of ANTM opened at $482.58 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

