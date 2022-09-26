ApeCoin (APE) Price Up 18.3% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00028623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $440.41 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

