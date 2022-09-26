APIX Hits 1-Day Volume of $213,376.00 (APIX)

APIX (APIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. APIX has a total market cap of $832,515.00 and $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APIX

APIX’s launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

