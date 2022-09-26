Apollon Limassol (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $296,766.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00010054 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $654,011.67 and $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00090242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00071286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

