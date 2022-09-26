Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $296,766.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00010577 BTC on exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $658,288.47 and approximately $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

