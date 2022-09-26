Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.