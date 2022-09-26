Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

