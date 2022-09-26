Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $233,176.68 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.
Archer Aviation Price Performance
Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
