Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $937.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,697 shares of company stock worth $737,101 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $162,443,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.