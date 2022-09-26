Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $962.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

