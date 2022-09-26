ArGo (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

ArGo (ARGO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, ArGo has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $56,313.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,071.64 or 1.09905668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00058218 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2021. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArGo

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

