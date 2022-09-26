Ark (ARK) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Ark has a market cap of $65.89 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,057,930 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

