Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 205.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

AHH stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $998.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

