Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.03

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $978.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.