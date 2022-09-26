Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $617.18 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Arweave has a total market cap of $617.18 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $9.55 or 0.00049202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,418.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00602595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00263827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008913 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

