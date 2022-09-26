Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $112,194.40 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

