Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $112,194.40 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2022

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after purchasing an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.