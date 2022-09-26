AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.34

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.34 and last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 4031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of -131.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $54,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

