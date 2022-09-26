Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Amundi lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,112.50%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Further Reading

