Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Raised to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has C$4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.53.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB opened at C$1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$485.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.80. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$1.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

