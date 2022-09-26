Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HRR.UN opened at C$8.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 million and a PE ratio of 2.91. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$12.90.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

