Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$20.84 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Auto Prop Reit Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

